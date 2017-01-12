New interchange opening on I-485 Local News New interchange opening on I-485 Construction along Oakdale Road to build a new exit started in August of 2015. Now, it's 2017 and NCDOT said the exit could open as early as this weekend.

NCDOT spent $4.8 million building the new exit and entrance ramps on Oakdale Road in north Charlotte. They also installed roundabouts along Oakdale to help with the increased traffic congestion.

Drivers said the ramps and road appeared to be completed earlier this summer but the barricades have stayed up.

NCDOT told FOX 46 Charlotte, if all goes well, the new exit will open this weekend. It's welcome news for drivers who live next to the construction project, who have had to drive nearly one mile down the road just to use the interstate that's right near their backyard.

"Like me now, I have to drive around and hit up Brookshire to get to 485 and that will keep me from having to do that," said a nearby neighbor.

Although the actual on-and-off ramps have looked ready, crews have been working on drainage construction for the past several weeks.



Thursday night, crews were seen installing overhead signs along I-485 notifying drivers about the new exit.



NCDOT tells FOX 46 Charlotte they plan to add additional road markings in the area thing spring.