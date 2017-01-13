Woman charged in deadly east Charlotte stabbing

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a woman with the second degree murder of Milton Ricardo Graham.



Police say Latisha Toloria Johnson was found with family after leaving the homicide scene on Thursday. She was arrested and charged with second degree murder.



Detectives have determined this was a domestic violence related incident and Graham and Johnson were in a long-term dating relationship.



Officers were called out to the 500 block of Blendwood Drive around 10:05 p.m. after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service from a person who said that Graham had been stabbed.



When officers arrived they found Graham, who had been stabbed. He was taken to CMC by Medic where he was later pronounced dead.



This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.