Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closings and Events

- Thousands of people are expected to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Charlotte this weekend.

As a result of those celebrations and the federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, the community may notice some service impacts.

Weekend events for the 2017 Carolinas HealthCare System MLK National Holiday Celebration begin Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. with the 31st annual MLK holiday parade through Uptown Charlotte. More than 100 marching bands, step teams and other organizations will travel along Tryon Street, beginning at Ninth Street and ending at Stonewall Street.

City service impacts and operational updates for Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 include:

City of Charlotte Offices

City of Charlotte offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

311

311 will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.

311's normal hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outside of regular business hours, callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal emergencies via an automated service that dispatches assistance. You can also make many service requests online 24/7 at http://charlottenc.gov/services-site/Pages/EmeraldRequest.aspx

Please call 911 for any emergencies.

Charlotte Area Transit System

CATS is operating a Saturday schedule on Monday, Jan. 16. The Customer Service call center and the Charlotte Transportation Center pass sales offices will be closed.

Charlotte Department of Transportation

Heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic is expected in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Solid Waste Services

Solid Waste Services will not pick up on Monday, Jan. 16. Garbage, recyclables, yard waste and bulky item collection will operate on a one-day delay that week with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday.