Shooting in northwest Charlotte marks city's 7th homicide

- One person is dead following a shooting incident Friday in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened at 4:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in the 5400 block of Morning Breeze Lane.

Officers said one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, the person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This deadly shooting marks the seventh homicide in the City in just 13 days.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police held a news conference Friday following the murders:

During Friday's news conference, the number of Crime Stoppers tips was mentioned. Below are the number of tips received for 2015, 2016 and so far this year.

2015: 2,454

2016: 2,301

2017: 69 (so far)

No word yet on what led to the deadly shooting.

Police have not released the victim's identity or said if a suspect has been developed.

The investigation remains ongoing.