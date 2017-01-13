Judge orders CMPD to release dash & body cam footage of fatal shooting Local News Judge orders CMPD to release dash & body cam footage of fatal shooting A judge has ordered CMPD to release all the body and dash cam video related to a man's death after being shot by a Charlotte officer.

In June 2016, police said Rodney Rodriguez Smith, 18, allegedly shot a man in the leg on a bus in north Charlotte. He then ran off the bus and was found nearby.

According to officers, Smith then fired at least one shot at them and they returned fire hitting Smith, killing him.

Under new North Carolina laws, a judge must now order police to release the video before anyone else can see it.

The officers involved have already been cleared of any wrongdoing.

FOX 46 Charlotte has learned the CMPD videos will likely be posted to their website late next week.