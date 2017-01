9-year-old dies of asphyxia in Indian Land Local News 9-year-old dies of asphyxia in Indian Land An Indian Lan Elementary School is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The coroner's officer said Dylan Lemiex, 9, died of asphyxia.

How it occurred remains under investigation. The loss is sadly all to familiar in Indian Land.

In September 2016, Garrett Pope Jr., 11, died of asphyxia accidentally killing himself while playing "The Choking Game" where kids and adults reportedly close off their airways just enough to get a sense of euphoria.