Charlotte joins national rally to fight Affordable Care Act repeal Local News Charlotte joins national rally to fight Affordable Care Act repeal Hundreds in the Queen City are speaking out against conservative lawmakers in Washington who are taking the first steps in repealing the Affordable Care Act. A rally was held in Uptown Charlotte Sunday afternoon in hopes of swaying lawmakers.

"I think you would have to be dead not to be concerned," said ACA supporter Terry Soffer.



At least one hundred Affordable Care Act supporters brought their signs and stories to Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte. They say they are fearful what America could look like without ACA.



"In 2015, Obama Care rolled out so I signed up for coverage," explained supporter Chris White.



White told FOX 46 Charlotte he suffers from severe anxiety and depression. He says it was his affordable healthcare coverage that allowed him to purchase the medicine he needed. If his health insurance is dropped, he hopes lawmakers to consider other options.



"There isn't a plan in place. If there was something that people really supported and was behind I think it would be a different story and you would have a different amount of people out here," said White.



Each supporter at Sunday's rally had their own success story.



"There was a period of time in my life when I wasn't working because I had a brother who was dying and so I really wanted to spend time with family and they are not here in this state, so I didn't work so I could spend time with my family. During that time I was able to use ACA," said Sue Duchanoias.



Not everyone within the crowd was personally impacted by ACA. There were supporters like Teresa Falzone, who works for an organization that helps clients find affordable health insurance.



"We have funding through the Affordable Care Act and we have a navigator program and we have reached out and helped so many people. I am really concerned that these people are going to fall through the cracks," said Falzone.



As the future healthcare remains in lawmakers hands, ACA supporters vow to continue the fight.



"Share your personal healthcare stories. This is one of the most powerful things you can do," one supporter shouted to the crowd.



Those who gathered across the country Sunday hope their actions are enough to sway lawmakers. In Charlotte, ACA supporters were told to continue their calls and e-mails to lawmakers.