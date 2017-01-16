CMPD investigating after four people shot in two separate shootings

- Four people are in the hospital after two separate shootings in Charlotte.



The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday at North Tryon Street and the I-85 connector.



When officers arrived they found one person with a gunshot wound and then found another person that was shot in the ear.



Both of these victims are expected to be okay, according to police.

Then around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning two people showed up at the hospital with gun shot wounds.



They told police they were shot at Freedom Drive at Camp Greene Street. They too are expected to be okay.



At this time there are no arrests in either shooting.

