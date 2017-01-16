YMCA celebrates MLK at 23rd annual holiday breakfast

- Thousands in Charlotte are coming together to honor one of America's greatest civil rights leaders at the YMCA's 23rd annual Martin Luther King holiday breakfast.

This year's key note speaker is Mike Wiley the North Carolina based actor and playwright. Wiley will perform a one-man play about civil rights. Mayor Roberts will also be in attendance.

Special guests at YMCA 23rd annual MLK breakfast include @RoyCooperNC, @CLTMayor, & actor Mike Wiley @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/z3KRjEyJVk — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) January 16, 2017

Dena Paulding, Executive Director of the McCrorey YMCA, says this breakfast is for all Charlotteans to come together as one to celebrate diversity and Dr. Kings life and legacy.



