YMCA celebrates MLK at 23rd annual holiday breakfast

Posted:Jan 16 2017 07:54AM EST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 07:55AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Thousands in Charlotte are coming together to honor one of America's greatest civil rights leaders at the YMCA's 23rd annual Martin Luther King holiday breakfast.

This year's key note speaker is Mike Wiley the North Carolina based actor and playwright. Wiley will perform a one-man play about civil rights. Mayor Roberts will also be in attendance.

Dena Paulding, Executive Director of the McCrorey YMCA, says this breakfast is for all Charlotteans to come together as one to celebrate diversity and Dr. Kings life and legacy.

 

 

