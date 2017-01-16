CMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.



Officers were called out to the 7200 block of Lawyers Road in reference to a person down on the sidewalk.



When officers arrived they found Corey Brown. He was pronounced dead by Medic.



Officers determined after brown was hit the driver of the vehicle left the scene.



This hit and run crash is currently under investigation. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.