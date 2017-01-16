Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in Harrisburg

- The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.



The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. An unidentified vehicle hit the person on Hwy. 29 in the Harrisburg area near the Auto Bell.



The vehicle and the driver left the scene, according to the sheriff's office.



If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office at 704-920-3000, or you may contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous or 704-93CRIME. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.