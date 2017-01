CMPD: One person in custody following stabbing in west Charlotte Local News CMPD: One person in custody following stabbing in west Charlotte One person is recovering in the hospital following a stabbing in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Queen City Drive.

Officers said the male victim was transported to CMC with non-life threatening injuries. They said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have a suspect in custody and said they're not searching for anyone else.

