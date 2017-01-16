NC Governor: Talks continue with GOP to repeal LGBT law Local News NC Governor: Talks continue with GOP to repeal LGBT law Gov. Roy Cooper says a deal with legislative leaders to repeal a bill that directs which bathrooms transgender people can use in some buildings is still possible.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Cooper discussed House Bill 2 at the YMCA's annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Charlotte.

Cooper says GOP House and Senate leaders want a majority of Republicans to support repeal. Cooper argues that repeal would pass with a coalition of Republicans and Democrats. A possible repeal fell apart in December.

The law prevents local governments from passing broad anti-discrimination ordinances for LGBT people and directs which restrooms transgender people can use in schools and government buildings.

Companies have declined to expand, entertainers canceled concerts and the NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference pulled their championships in the state in protest.