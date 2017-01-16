Candlelight vigil planned for Charlotte man killed in hit-and-run

Victim Corey Brown and family 
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A young man is dead following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

The incident happened at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, January 15 in the 7200 block of Lawyers Road. 

Upon arrival, police found Corey Brown, 25, lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. 

Evidence located at the scene indicated that Brown was struck by a vehicle and came to rest on the sidewalk after the crash.

The driver and vehicle involved in this crash failed to remain at the scene and notify police of the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Corey's father. 

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

