Candlelight vigil planned for Charlotte man killed in hit-and-run

- A young man is dead following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, January 15 in the 7200 block of Lawyers Road.

Upon arrival, police found Corey Brown, 25, lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Friend tells me Corey Brown would walk Lawyers Road nearly everyday. He can't believe someone hit Brown and didn't stop. pic.twitter.com/2M5btKELV0 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) January 16, 2017

Evidence located at the scene indicated that Brown was struck by a vehicle and came to rest on the sidewalk after the crash.

The driver and vehicle involved in this crash failed to remain at the scene and notify police of the crash.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Corey's father.

#NEW Friend tells me candlelight vigil for Corey Brown will be tomorrow night at 8pm on Lawyers Road near scene of hit and run. pic.twitter.com/oVkcBBJbWg — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) January 16, 2017

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Sammis (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.