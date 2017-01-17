CMPD investigating connection in two north Charlotte restaurant armed robberies

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two armed restaurant robberies that happened within three miles of each other early Tuesday morning.



The first robbery was reported at the Waffle House on Stenson Drive around 2:30 a.m. Witnesses told police two people came in armed with guns. They demanded money and then fired one shot hitting the safe. They took several cell phones from customers then ran off.



While police were searching for the two suspects from the Waffle House a second call came in reporting an armed robbery at Jack in the Box in the University area.



Police said people were inside the restaurant hiding from a suspect when they called 911. Police believe this may be linked to the Waffle House robbery.



The two armed robberies occurred within 30 minutes of each other and there were no injuries, according to police.

Police are interviewing witnesses--2 employees in Jack in Box at time of robbery-- and looking at surveillance to find shooter @FOX46News — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) January 17, 2017