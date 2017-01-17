Police: Man shot outside west Charlotte Walmart parking lot

Posted:Jan 17 2017 07:28AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 07:30AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlottte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was shot in a car outside a west Charlotte Walmart parking lot.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Wilkinson Blvd. near Donald Ross Road just after 2 a.m.

When police arrived they found one man shot. He was taken to CMC.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

 

