One person, child taken to hospital after NW Charlotte home shot into

- One person and a child have been taken to the hospital after multiple shots were fired into a northwest Charlotte home.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called out to Katonah Avenue just after 6 a.m. They found one man shot in the arm and that multiple rounds had been fired into the house.



There was a child inside the house as well who was not injured, but taken to Presbyterian Hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.



Police are still looking for the shooter. The man shot in the arm is expected to be okay.