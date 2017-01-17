One person, child taken to hospital after NW Charlotte home shot into

Posted:Jan 17 2017 08:05AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 09:08AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person and a child have been taken to the hospital after multiple shots were fired into a northwest Charlotte home.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called out to Katonah Avenue just after 6 a.m. They found one man shot in the arm and that multiple rounds had been fired into the house.

There was a child inside the house as well who was not injured, but taken to Presbyterian Hospital as a precautionary measure, according to police.

Police are still looking for the shooter. The man shot in the arm is expected to be okay.

