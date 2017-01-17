Deputies looking for suspect in Burke Co. convenience store armed robbery

- The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a convenience store armed robbery.



On Sunday around 5:31 a.m. deputies responded to the Fast Track Convenience Store in Hildebran off I-40 Exit 119 in reference to an armed robbery.



When deputies arrived they spoke to the store clerk about the robbery. The clerk told deputies that a man walked into the store, pulled something from his pocket and demanded money.



The suspect then stole money and other items from the store, according to the clerk.

After stealing the items he got into a vehicle parked at the gas pump. He left the scene heading towards Henry River Road in a mid 90's gold in color Mitsubishi.



The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet tall with dreads, wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.



The Criminal Investigation Division is working the case and anyone having information should contact Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.