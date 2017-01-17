Navy Veteran wins big

- A Pineville Navy veteran won big this past week.



Andrew Boris says he plans to buy a new car with his winnings from the Cash 5 jackpot. “This will be my first new car,” Boris said. “I’m going to go to the lot and see what peaks my fancy. I’ll probably get a SUV.”



Boris stopped by four stores to get four different Quick Pick tickets for the drawing. The winning ticket ended up coming from the Kangaroo Express on South Polk Street.



Boris couldn't believe his eyes when he realized the ticket matched all five numbers.



“I called my parents to have them check the numbers,” Boris said. “I wanted to make sure I wasn’t seeing things.”



He picked up his prize Tuesday at the headquarters in Raleigh.