Hickory man arrested after breaking into physician's office

Posted:Jan 17 2017 03:23PM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 03:39PM EST

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A Hickory man is being held on multiple charges after deputies say he broke into a local physician's office. 

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at a physician’s office located at 107 South Main Street in Hildebran. 

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Lee McNeely, 45, of Hickory, broke into the office. When deputies arrived on scene, McNeely fled on foot.

Hours later at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, a deputy spotted a man walking along Wilson Road near 40th Street NW, but the man ran when the deputy approached him for questioning. 

After a short chase through the woods the man was apprehended and identified as McNeely. 

McNeely is charged with breaking and entering and safecracking. He is being held at the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $50,000 secured bond. The investigation is continuing.  

