Citizen's call leads to 4 arrests, recovery of stolen car in Lincolnton

- A concerned citizen's tip to police led to the arrest of four people the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Lincolnton.

At about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, officers with the Lincolnton Police Department received a call about suspicious activity in the parking lot of Bi-Lo on West Highway 27.

When officers located the vehicle, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Cherryville. Four suspects were detained.

Police said they found 1/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia and a hand gun.

All four of the suspects were arrested and charged. They were:

William David Andres, 27, of Gastonia, NC

Michael Shawn Walls, 28, of Bessemer City, NC

Misty Dawn Ware, 39, of Bessemer City, NC

Jeffrey Todd Crouse, 27, of Lincolnton, NC

All four were taken to the Lincolnton County Jail.