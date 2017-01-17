Union County man facing child pornography charges

- An Indian Trail man is in jail facing felony charges after federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security discovered images containing child pornography on computers and electronic devices taken from his home.

Union County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Jerome Garrett, 51, of Indian Trail on Friday and charged him with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Garrett was booked into the Union County Jail where he remains in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

Deputies said they initiated this investigation after receiving several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that images depicting possible child pornography had been uploaded from internet addresses that were identified as being associated with Garrett.

Deputies and federal agents executed a search warrant on Garrett’s address and seized electronic devices which ultimately revealed the presence of child pornography.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation also assisted. This investigation is ongoing.