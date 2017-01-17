Foundation set for new ride at Carowinds

- Construction crews placed a 53,000 pound frame on Tuesday to set the foundation for one of four new rides in 'County Fair', according to Carowinds officials.

Workers used a 550-ton crane to mount the piece for Electro-Spin. Officials said it took crews approximately 10 hours to complete.

As of mid-January, Carowinds officials said one of the four classic family rides debuting in March, Rock N’ Roller, has been assembled and placed on its foundation.

Here are some additional County Fair updates:

• Dockside Fries will get a facelift, along with new theming. The venue will serve the same delicious potato favorites, plus corn dogs and fried corn.

• The restroom facility in this area will undergo renovations including: new tile, countertops, flooring and paint.

• Additional patio space will also be added in this section of the park.

The park will begin testing rides at the beginning of March. Carowinds will open for the season on March 25, 2017.

