Husband calls 911 after he watches wife get hit by car, driver doesn't stop Local News Husband calls 911 after he watches wife get hit by car, driver doesn’t stop The 911 call has been released of the terrifying moments just after a man said a car veered off the road Friday night in Harrisburg, hit his wife, and then kept going.

- The 911 call has been released of the terrifying moments just after a man said a car veered off the road Friday night in Harrisburg, hit his wife, and then kept going.

Dan Bralley told FOX 46 Charlotte he didn’t know if his wife, Sybil Bralley, was still alive right after she was hit by the car. He urgently calls to get her help, while still stunned that the driver kept on going.

Related: WANTED: Driver hits mother of 3 in Harrisburg, flees the scene

“I have a hit and run on Highway 49 in Harrisburg across from the Taco Bell. My wife has been struck by a car. We’re laying on the side of the road,” said Bralley.

“She’s laying on the side of the road?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yes ma’am. She’s laying face down on the side of the road. I need an ambulance please,” Bralley told the dispatcher.

“Was she struck inside of the car?” the dispatcher asked Bralley.

“No. She was walking down the side of the road. The car hit her and continued to drive on. I need an ambulance, please ma’am,” Bralley said to the dispatcher.

The hit and run happened Friday, January 13, 2017 around 11:20 p.m. in Harrisburg along Highway 49 just across the highway from the Auto Bell.

“Can you tell me is she breathing?” the dispatcher asked Bralley.

“She’s breathing. She’s moaning. She is not moving very much. She is gasping for air,” Bralley responded.

Sybil has had two surgeries. One was for facial reconstruction, and the other was for a broken leg and shoulder and a fractured wrist. Bralley said it could take months for his wife to recover.

Sheriff’s deputies have not caught the driver who hit Sybil Bralley. They told FOX 46 Charlotte they are looking for a white, four-door car.

If you can help with any information, call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office…or Crimestoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

You can get up to $1,000 through Crimestoppers, if you give a tip that leads to an arrest.