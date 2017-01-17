Clemson family from Charlotte loses $5,600 in championship tickets scam Local News Clemson family from Charlotte loses $5,600 in championship tickets scam A family of Clemson fans from Charlotte was scammed out of seeing their Tigers take on Alabama in the College National Championship. The family said they were robbed nearly $6,000 and the experience of a lifetime.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with Haley Leslie via Skype on Tuesday. Leslie is a student at Clemson and said the trip to the National Championship in Tampa Bay was supposed to be her family’s big vacation.

Leslie said her brother-in-law flew out from LA. She and her parents flew out from Charlotte, all of them huge Clemson fans. The group got to the stadium on game night, only to be told the tickets they had paid $1,400 a pop for weren’t legit.

While the Tigers and Crimson Tide duked it out on the Gridiron, Leslie and her family were at the Box Office fighting their own battle.

“When we finally gave up arguing with them, I couldn’t even explain the feeling that I had,” Leslie said.

The family was told the tickets they spent more than $5,000 on were not real.

“We got to where they scan your tickets, and my ticket wouldn’t scan. It gave us a red X where everyone else was getting green X’s. We went to the Box Office and I immediately started balling my eyes out,” Leslie explained.

Their story begins on the Friday before the game. While waiting at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Haley was looking online for tickets and found what appeared to be a great deal on Craigslist.

“We found these good seats not too far apart and the guy kind of wheeled and dealed with us, and we got to an agreement and decided once we landed in Tampa we were going to meet him around noon at a nearby restaurant,” Leslie said.

Leslie said the man offered to meet the family in front of a police station, showed them his ID and the tickets. Everything seemed to check out.

“It had the hologram on them and everything. And I had seen the real tickets too. It matched up from what I had seen,” she said.

The sale was made…$1,400 per ticket. But Leslie and her family would never make it inside the stadium.

“I had no idea what was happening. All I knew was that I couldn’t get into the game,” she said.

She and her family were brought to the Box Office with around 20 other people who had been scammed, where a lone detective was filing claims.

“We fought back and forth with the police officers and the Box Office for about two hours. We missed the whole first half. I was just something that I could never get back,” Leslie said.

Realizing they weren’t going to get in, Leslie and her family resorted to going to a restaurant down the street where they found other Clemson fans and watched the game on TV.

Even though the Clemson win took a little bit of the sting of the situation away, Leslie said she and her family want their money back. She said they have made contact with the man who sold them the tickets, and that he swears the tickets were real but he wouldn’t tell the family where or who he got them from.

The case is being handled by a detective from Tampa Bay PD, who Leslie said hasn’t been very helpful so far.