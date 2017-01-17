Parents, community members concerned over Bruns Academy damages Local News Parents, community members concerned over Bruns Academy damages Parents and a Mecklenburg County commissioner are calling for major changes at one CMS school.

Parents and other concerned community leaders have been attending school board meetings for weeks, asking that Bruns Academy be added to the CMS construction list.

On Tuesday night, some of them toured the school to get a firsthand look that what students experience.

“Does our building have to cave in before something is done?”

A damaged library from a HVAC breakdown is just some of the many issues community leaders found during a more than two hour tour at Bruns Academy.

FOX 46 Charlotte cameras were not allowed inside, but the station was provided pictures showing water damage in the library and tables stored under a set of stairs.

“What I saw…I was saddened to know that our children have to attend this building, that it was built in 1968, and having the same facility without the repairs that are necessary or a new facility.”

School leaders said the library will be repaired within the next week. But concerned parents and community leaders want improvements across the board. Bruns Academy is not on the 2017 CMS Bonds List for major construction.

“We don’t want to be number one. We want to be on the list. It’s crystal clear there are some serious needs and some serious concerns.”

PTA President Rossana Ellis said the issues at the school are more than just cosmetic. A look at the state report card shows student performance in math and reading are well below the state average.

“I have problems with how we teach our children and what we teach our children.”

County Commissioner Vilma Leake believes performance problems start with class size. The school serves grades K though 8th. Many students are in one school, some classrooms are in trailers outside.

“All we are asking the school board to do and the superintendent is to be fair.”

CMS leaders told concerned community leaders that Bruns Academy isn’t on the Bonds List because there are other schools within the district that have greater needs.

Right now, the Bruns Academy PTA is planning another meeting between parents and school officials to address concerns.