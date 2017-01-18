Missing Huntersville man found safe at gas station

Posted:Jan 18 2017 07:43AM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 07:44AM EST

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - A 75-year-old man who went missing was found safe this morning at a 7-Eleven in Huntersville.

A Silver Alert was issued for Charles William Stephens around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

He suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to authorities.

Stephens was found at the 7-Eleven off of WT Harris and Mount Holly Huntersville Road around 5:30 a.m. according to Long Creek Fire Department.

