Missing Huntersville man found safe at gas station

- A 75-year-old man who went missing was found safe this morning at a 7-Eleven in Huntersville.



A Silver Alert was issued for Charles William Stephens around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.



He suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to authorities.



Stephens was found at the 7-Eleven off of WT Harris and Mount Holly Huntersville Road around 5:30 a.m. according to Long Creek Fire Department.