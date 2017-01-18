LIVE: SC Gov. Nikki Haley's confirmation hearing to become United Nations ambassador

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is set to go on offense Wednesday during her confirmation hearing to become United Nations ambassador, taking the world body to task over its “outrageous” treatment of Israel and its disproportionate funding from the U.S., asking if America is “getting what we pay for?”

President-elect Donald Trump has been a fierce advocate for Israel and just as ferocious a critic of the U.N. during his brief political career, and Haley, who was once a Trump critic, will echo those talking points during her prepared testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Nowhere has the U.N.’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel,” Haley is expected to say, Reuters reported.

In prepared testimony reported by The Washington Post, Haley is also set to add: “I will not go to New York and abstain when the U.N. seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel. I will never abstain when the United Nations takes any action that comes in direct conflict with the interests and values of the United States.”



