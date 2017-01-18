Detectives seeking potential suspect after man found dead inside Statesville home

- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office are investigating after responding to a hang up call in Statesville where they found a man dead in his home from apparent gunshot wounds.



The call was made on Tuesday, January 10, at 7:00 p.m. Deputies went out to the home located on the 500 block of Shiloh Road. When they arrived they found Hugh Lee Moose dead inside.



The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives have been able to identify all know potential witnesses and/or suspects in the area with the exception of one person, according to the sheriff's office.



Detectives are trying to identify a man who was close in the area when Moose called 911. Multiple people described the man as white, 25-35 years old, wearing Carhartt style overalls or possibly coverall, with a black back pack.



Detectives have decided to release details on what the man said to a witness to help identify him.



The sheriff's office said the unidentified man stopped at a home and ask to use the phone. He told the citizen that he had been walking a long time and came from East Broad Street, and was trying to get to Old Mountain road. The man never took his gloves off and ask the citizen to dial a number for him. It is believed the number started with (704) 350, it is also believed that neither call was completed so no record exist. The man then was given directions to Old Mountain road and left on foot, this occurred prior to the homicide. A man with the same description was scene close to the home of Moose around the time Detectives believe Mr. Moose was shot.



Detectives are asking for Citizens who find any of this information familiar or may know who the man is, to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804. Again Investigators are unable to confirm if the information the unidentified man gave to the citizen is true or not but it is possible he may have stopped at another person’s house asking for directions, called someone for a ride, or may have been in the East Broad St area earlier in the day.