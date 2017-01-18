Teen injured in shooting near NW Charlotte bus stop

- A 15-year old boy had to be taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called out to the 4600 block of Wildwood Avenue.

A resident of the neighborhood, Keneth Massey came out of his home, saw the boy and immediately called 911 .

"A little boy comes running down the street with a book bag on and says he's been shot and he sits down on the curb by our house and waits for the fire truck and ambulance to come. He pulls his pants down and he has a gunshot wound on his thigh, upper thigh," Keneth Massey said.

Massey says the 15-year-old ran to the bus stop in front of his home where kids were waiting. Massey saw the teen was calm and quiet and waited patiently until help arrived. The ambulance then took the teen to CMC-Main where he is expected to recover.

CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte they are still investigating the case and have no suspect in custody.

Residents say they are tired of the violence in their neighborhood.

"They've been shooting this neighborhood up for probably the past, I’d say, week since Christmas, since somebody died over there it's just been very crazy," Massey said.

"Violence has been around us all our lives. We've just been on this side and it's non-stop. When does the violence end? Everybody's war, just stop? We are all as one, we should get along as one but obviously we aren't going to be able to do that because if 15-year-olds are getting shot, I don't think it's going to happen," Alysha Woods said.