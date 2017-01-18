Second suspect charged in murder of NE Charlotte business owner

- A second person has been charged with the murder and armed robbery of a local northeast Charlotte business owner, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Shalome Quran Scott, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and charged with the murder of Massaquoi Kotay, 45.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 4400 block of North Tryon Street.

Officers said the first suspect, identified as Desmond Black, got into an altercation with Kotay inside the business, which led to the deadly shooting.

Kotay was found inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kotay owned one of the convenience stores in the shopping center, according to fellow business owners in the shopping center.

CMPD said Scott was arrested on Wed., Jan. 18 for unrelated warrants and taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Following the interview police said Scott was charged with murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Both Scott and Black are being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they are not seeking any additional suspects in this case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Grosse is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.