Man connected to three armed robberies captured Local News Man connected to three armed robberies captured A man is facing multiple charges after he robbed at least three businesses, according to Hickory police and Burke County detectives.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Christopher Bennit Robinson, 40, robbed the Fast Track Convenience Store in Hildebran off I-40 Exit 119 in Burke County.

The clerk told police a black male with dreads walked into the store, pulled something out of his pants pocket, and demanded money. The suspect, later identified as Robinson, then stole money and other items from the store.

Robinson fled the scene in a mid-1990s gold Mitsubishi.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a man matching Robinson’s description robbed the Circle K Convenience Store located at 2853 N Center Street in Hickory.

The store clerk reported the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was described as a black male, about 5’0” tall, with dreads.

Officers investigating Wednesday’s robbery located a man matching the descriptions given behind the Belle Hallow shopping complex on N Center Street. The man was identified as Christopher Bennit Robinson.

According to police, Robinson also had an outstanding warrant for a robbery reported at the Holiday Inn Express along US Hwy 70 on December 14, 2016.

Hickory police charged Robinson with two counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and one count of parole violation. He is being held under a $300,000 bond.

Burke County warrants have been issued for the Fast Track robbery, but have not yet been served.