Woman, two dogs saved from burning home in Rowan County Local News Woman, two dogs saved from burning home in Rowan County A Salisbury woman is recovering Wednesday thanks to her neighbors, who alerted her that her house was on fire.

- A Salisbury woman is recovering Wednesday thanks to her neighbors, who alerted her that her house was on fire.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the woman’s father who said he’s very grateful for the neighbors’ quick thinking but the community is sad because two families are now without a home.

“I was asleep and my best friend woke me up and she said it’s on fire, it’s on fire. I come out and it was on fire,” one neighbor said.

Cassie Caudill ran outside with her young daughter and saw smoke billowing from her neighbor’s house across the street.

“I’ve never been through nothing like this before. I’ve never seen nothing like that happen. It was crazy to me. I just watched it burn fast,” Caudill said.

Neighbors said the duplex, part of the Matika Villa Apartments on Matika Drive in south Salisbury, caught fire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two neighbors said they saw smoke and ran across the street to tell the woman inside she needed to get out.

“I’m glad she got out. I’m glad there was somebody there that noticed something was happening and was able to tell her that something was happening,” a local neighbor told FOX 46 Charlotte.

The woman and her two dogs made it out unharmed. Neighbors are still reeling after they said they were told to leave their homes for a while due to all the smoke.

“My neighbors kids, everybody. It’s scary; a scary thought to lose everything like that.”

Now neighbors said they’re just concerned that the woman and the family next door in the duplex, who wasn’t home at the time of the fire, have nothing left.

“She lost everything. They lost everything. It’s a terrible situation.”

The Red Cross was on scene Wednesday afternoon helping the two families. This is the second apartment fire in two days in Salisbury. The cause of this fire has not been determined.