Suspect in murder of Sandy Lee out on bond

- One of the suspects charged in connection to the murder of Sandy Lee is out on bond.

FOX 46 Charlotte was told Ahmia Feaster was released around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Just last week, a judge lowered Feaster’s bond to $100,000 for the accessory charges linked to Lee’s death.

A second suspect in the case, Alex Castillo, is still on the run tonight.

Lee’s body was found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County last summer.