Suspect in murder of Sandy Lee out on bond

CHARLTOTE, NC (FOX 46) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the murder of Sandy Lee is out on bond.
FOX 46 Charlotte was told Ahmia Feaster was released around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Just last week, a judge lowered Feaster’s bond to $100,000 for the accessory charges linked to Lee’s death.
A second suspect in the case, Alex Castillo, is still on the run tonight.
Lee’s body was found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County last summer.