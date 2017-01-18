Suspect in murder of Sandy Lee out on bond

Posted:Jan 18 2017 06:16PM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 06:42PM EST

CHARLTOTE, NC (FOX 46) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the murder of Sandy Lee is out on bond.

FOX 46 Charlotte was told Ahmia Feaster was released around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Just last week, a judge lowered Feaster’s bond to $100,000 for the accessory charges linked to Lee’s death.

A second suspect in the case, Alex Castillo, is still on the run tonight.

Lee’s body was found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County last summer.

 

