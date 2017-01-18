1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting

- One person is dead and two others are in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting incident Wednesday night in Rock Hill.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 600 block of Blake Street.

Upon arrival, officers along with EMS found two men on Blake Street. They said one of the victims was pronounced dead on scene.

The second victim was flown to CMC-Main by helicopter with apparent life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a third victim showed up a short while later at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill with life-threatening injuries.

All three victims are males, police say.

This investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no known suspect(s) or motive at this time.