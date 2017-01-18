Vigil held for Gastonia teen killed in car crash Local News Vigil held for Gastonia teen killed in car crash A Gastonia community came together Wednesday night to honor the life of an Ashbrook High School student who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

People attended a vigil at Loray Mill Lofts to pay their respects to Thomas Smith IV.

Smith was driving along Robinwood Road Saturday night when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. Smith died at the scene.

Another student in the car, Cameron Lowery, was taken to the hospital.

Police said while speed was a contributing factor, the crash remains under investigation.