Vigil held for Gastonia teen killed in car crash

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) - A Gastonia community came together Wednesday night to honor the life of an Ashbrook High School student who was killed in a car crash over the weekend.
People attended a vigil at Loray Mill Lofts to pay their respects to Thomas Smith IV.
Smith was driving along Robinwood Road Saturday night when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. Smith died at the scene.
Another student in the car, Cameron Lowery, was taken to the hospital.
Police said while speed was a contributing factor, the crash remains under investigation.