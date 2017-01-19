Cement truck overturns, blocks road in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A cement truck crashed in Union County Thursday morning, blocking a road and causing delays.
Emergency crews were called to the 9800 block of Lancaster Highway after the truck crashed on its side about 4:45 a.m.
One person was in the truck but fortunately only suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
0447hrs this AM. 9800-Block of Lancaster Hwy, overturned cement truck. R-18 M/A to Jackson VFD (25). (1) occupant entrapped, minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vLlgoiZY6T— Waxhaw VFD (@WaxhawVFD) January 19, 2017