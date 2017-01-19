Cement truck overturns, blocks road in Union County

Source: Waxhaw VFD
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Waxhaw VFD

Source: Waxhaw VFD
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Waxhaw VFD

Source: Waxhaw VFD
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Source: Waxhaw VFD

Source: Waxhaw VFD
Source: Waxhaw VFD
Source: Waxhaw VFD

Posted:Jan 19 2017 07:17AM EST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 07:19AM EST

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A cement truck crashed in Union County Thursday morning, blocking a road and causing delays.

Emergency crews were called to the 9800 block of Lancaster Highway after the truck crashed on its side about 4:45 a.m.

One person was in the truck but fortunately only suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories