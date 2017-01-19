Retired Charlotte police canine passes away

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are mourning the loss of one of their retired canines who passed away this month.

"We are sad to report that Scout, a retired CMPD canine, passed away earlier this month," CMPD posted on Facebook.

Scout was 14-years-old and having health issues, according to his handler, Officer Joe Hoskins.

Originally from Hungary, Scout was purchased for CMPD through a parterniship with Harris Teeter and Milk Bone. He retired in 2011 and went to live with his handler's family after six years of searching for suspects and drugs for CMPD.

"He was one of the most exceptional dogs I've seen," Officer Hoskins said.