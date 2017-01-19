Beloved Winthrop University senior unexpectedly passes away

- A Winthrop University senior less than a year from graduating has passed away.

Tara Sims, a business administration major from Fort Mill, South Carolina, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in her home from unknown causes, officials say.

Sims was a loving “military wife” to husband Jason and mother to her young son.

“She held a special place in her heart for all of Winthrop’s veteran students,” said Vice President for Student Life Frank Ardaiolo in a campus-wide email.

Originally born in Lexington, South Carolina, Sims was an assistant manager of Revolutions in Rock Hill and a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Batesburg. She was set to finish her courses this August and attend Commencement in December.

A visitation is planned for Friday, Jan. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at the Ramey Funeral Home, located 202 North Rudolph Street in Saluda. Her funeral is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, located at 1738 Greenwood Highway, also in Saluda.