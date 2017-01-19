Suspect arrested in connection with robbery in Charlotte Local News Suspect arrested in connection with robbery in Charlotte Video taken by FOX 46 Charlotte shows a person police say is a suspect in a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon off of Statesville Avenue.

The incident is one of two robberies and a shooting that may all be connected.

Police: Robbery outside home off Alma Court. Second, related robbery across the street at auto shop where shooting happened. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/zbEoaHGeQs — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) January 19, 2017

Police just took one man away in handcuffs near robbery scene. Asked suspect if he was a part of robberies and he shouted expletives. pic.twitter.com/toO4XgXBXW — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) January 19, 2017

