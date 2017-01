CMS school bus catches fire in Plaza-Midwood Local News CMS school bus catches fire in Plaza-Midwood The Charlotte Fire Department responded to reports of a school bus fire Thursday afternoon in the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood.

The fire happened along Nassau Avenue. No injuries were reported.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn what school the bus is from.

No word on what caused the fire. This is a developing story.