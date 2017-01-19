Charlotte mother charged with murder of 3-month-old baby boy [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Chaz Bush Local News Charlotte mother charged with murder of 3-month-old baby boy A Charlotte mother has been charged with the death of her infant son, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Chaz Bush, 30, is charged with murder and felony child neglect resulting in serious injury.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 officers responded to the 300 block of Harrison Street in reference to assisting Medic.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive 3-month-old. The infant, Majestic Kancaid Bush, was pronounced dead on scene.

During the course of the investigation, and in consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office, detectives determined the infant was neglected which led to his death.

Bush voluntarily came to police headquarters on Thursday where she was interviewed by detectives. She was arrested following the interview.

Bush is being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hoppe is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.