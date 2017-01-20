Driver charged with DWI after crashing into CMPD patrol car

- A man has been charged with a DWI after running a red light and hitting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer's patrol car sending him to the hospital.



Around 12:10 a.m. on Friday Officer John Griffin was on duty traveling west on Tyvola Road passing through the intersection of Old Pineville Road when he was hit by a vehicle drive by Lance Owens.



Owens was traveling northbound on Old Pineville Road and witnesses to the accident watched Owens run the red light at the intersection causing the crash.



Griffin was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Owens was arrested at the scene for DWI, resist/obstruct/delay, caring a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.



The passenger of Owens car had two outstanding warrants for his arrest that were unrelated to this incident and he was also placed into custody.



