CMPD investigating deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte

- A man was found shot dead inside a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.



Officers were called out to the 11900 block of Musket Lane around 1:30 p.m.



When officers arrived they found a man inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.



Police believe that the man who was found dead forced entry into the occupied home. While inside the home, the homeowner confronted the man at which time the man grabbed a knife. After trying to stop the man the homeowner fried a weapon at the armed man striking him.



This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.