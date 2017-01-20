1 taken to hospital after shooting in Uptown Charlotte

- One person had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. near the Spectrum Center at N. College Street and 6th Street.

Medic says one person was treated for life threatening injuries and taken to CMC.

No word on the identity or condition of the victim.

