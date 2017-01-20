1 taken to hospital after shooting in Uptown Charlotte

Posted:Jan 20 2017 03:31PM EST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 03:42PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. near the Spectrum Center at N. College Street and 6th Street.

Medic says one person was treated for life threatening injuries and taken to CMC.

No word on the identity or condition of the victim.

