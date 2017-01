Man shot in leg after two break into home Local News Man shot in leg after two break into home Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, CMPD responded to the 2600 block of Watson Drive.

- Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, CMPD responded to the 2600 block of Watson Drive.

Police say two suspects entered a home and shot the victim through the door.

The victim was transported to CMC with non-life threatening injury.

No arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call them or Crimestoppers.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.