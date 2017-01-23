3 Charlotte fast food resturants robbed at gunpoint

- Police are investigating after three fast food restaurants were held up at gun point Sunday evening in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the robberies happened at the Burger King in the 2900 block of South Blvd., the Jack in the Box in the 300 block of Westinghouse Blvd., and the Cook Out in the 1300 block of W. Sugar Creek Road.

The robberies took place between 8:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

In each situation, a black male suspect armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money, according to police. Thankfully no one was injured.

Police have received numerous inquiries about whether the three incidents are related. Right now authorities say it's unclear if that is the case.