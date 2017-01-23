Pedestrian struck, killed by car in north Charlotte

Source: Lauren Dugan/WJZY

Posted:Jan 23 2017 07:58AM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 08:55AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A portion of a highly traveled road is shut down after was a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Monday morning in north Charlotte, police say.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Statesville Avenue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a pedestrian was hit and died as a result of their injuries. Detectives were on scene investigating.

Statesville Avenue is shut down in-bound only between Jeff Adams Drive and Lasalle Street, according to CMPD.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased. 

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Our FOX 46 News team is headed to the scene to gather more details. 

