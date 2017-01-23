Pedestrian struck, killed by car in north Charlotte

- A portion of a highly traveled road is shut down after was a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Monday morning in north Charlotte, police say.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Statesville Avenue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a pedestrian was hit and died as a result of their injuries. Detectives were on scene investigating.

Statesville Avenue is shut down in-bound only between Jeff Adams Drive and Lasalle Street, according to CMPD.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased.

CMPD tells me pedestrian was in the middle of Statesville Rd when hit by car and died this morning @FOX46News — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) January 23, 2017

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

