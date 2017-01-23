WANTED: Santario Tehron Boyd

A Charlotte man is wanted on numerous charges after breaking a condition of his pre-trial release.

Santario Tehron Boyd, 26, of Charlotte, is wanted for Common Law Robbery, Damage to property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Boyd was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as part of his pre-trial release, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say he cut it off.

Boyd was last known to be in the 200 block of W. 28th Street in Charlotte.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unity at 704-432-8888.