Rock Hill man arrested on child pornography charges

- A Rock Hill man is facing multiple charges after police say he was caught with child pornography in his possession, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Miguel Aviliz Cruz, 28, was taken into custody on Jan. 13, 2017 by the police department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators said Cruz communicated with a minor via social media. Cruz persuaded the victim to share sexually explicit photos with him under threat of releasing other sexually explicit photos of the victim.

Cruz is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, which is also a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.





